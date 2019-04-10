× West Allis police say missing, endangered woman found safe

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police Wednesday night, April 10 announced a woman considered missing and endangered was found safe.

Police asked for help locating Donna Guerrero, 64, entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing/endangered adult after a report came in to West Allis police.

Due to concerns regarding reported possible health issues and not knowing her whereabouts, medical condition or status of her welfare, officers were actively working to locate her and determine whether she was OK.

Again — Guerrero was located and is safe, police said.