3 teens arrested for burning swastikas into streets

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — Three male teens have been arrested for burning swastikas into a lawn and nearby roads in San Dimas and Covina, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday, according KCAL.

A 14-year-old male from Long Beach, a 13-year-old male from Covina, and a 13-year-old male from Hemet were taken into custody Monday in San Dimas. Their names were not disclosed because they are juveniles.

On Friday, a homeowner discovered a crude swastika burned into the artificial turf of his front lawn. On that same date deputies discovered swastikas burned onto a street in unincorporated Covina. On Sunday, a similar swastika was found burned onto a street in San Dimas.

Investigators also learned of three small brush fires in San Dimas and that a security camera had been vandalized. They believe the fires were created using cigarette lighters and flammable aerosol cans.

Potential charges include arson, hate crimes and vandalism.

The three juveniles were transported to a Los Angeles County juvenile hall.