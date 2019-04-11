Watch live: Attorney Michael Avenatti charged with embezzlement, fraud, cheating on taxes
‘Attempts to obtain private information:’ Racine police warn of phone scams

April 11, 2019

RACINE –The Racine Police Department wants people to be aware of an increase in phone scams. Officials say the scams seem to come up every year during tax season.

According to police, the scams consist of an automated call from the “IRS” or other agency saying that you owe money and will be taken to jail within 24 hours if they don’t pay.

The latest scam states that “enforcement action regarding your Social Security Number” will be taken. The caller then attempts to obtain private information such as your social security number and date of birth.

“The scams are extremely hard to investigate due to the method of contact and in some instances, payment that the scammers have victims pay by. Please be aware of this scam and be careful not to give our personal information to anyone over the phone,” said the Racine Police Department.

