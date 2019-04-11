× Bills that would ban abortions as early as 6 weeks await governors’ signatures in Georgia and Ohio

At least two so-called heartbeat bills are waiting to be signed into law.

The first is in Georgia, where the legislation has been sitting on Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk since the General Assembly passed a bill late last month. Kemp is expected to sign the legislation.

The second is in Ohio. The state Senate and House both passed Senate Bill 23 on Wednesday, and it now awaits the signature of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who has said he will sign it.

Both bills would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Many women aren’t even aware they’re pregnant at that point.

Such laws have previously been declared unconstitutional. In Iowa, a judge struck down that state’s “heartbeat” act in January after it was signed into law last year. North Dakota was the first state to enact such legislation in 2013, but it was also struck down by the courts.

Ohio’s bill is not the first of its kind in that state. Similar legislation was vetoed last year by Gov. John Kasich before he left office. He’s now a CNN contributor.

The bills in Georgia and Ohio are just two of a number of similar bills that have been introduced in state legislatures across the country this year. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed a “heartbeat bill” in Marc