× Driver arrested after crash near 57th and Vliet following pursuit

WAUWATOSA — A Milwaukee man was arrested after a crash near 57th and Vliet following a pursuit early Thursday, April 11.

Police said around 3 a.m., a Wauwatosa police officer spotted a suspicious vehicle without license plates traveling slowly through a residential neighborhood. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle fled and a short pursuit ensued.

The vehicle struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle near 57th and Vliet, police said, and the driver ran away on foot. A passenger remained at the scene. The driver was arrested after a search using a K-9 officer, and with assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department. There were no injuries.

Charges against the 23-year-old man were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation was ongoing.