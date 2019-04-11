× Employee arrested after ‘portable recording device’ found in Glendale car dealership restroom

GLENDALE — A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after police said a “portable recording device” was found inside a restroom at a Glendale car dealership.

Police said the man who was arrested was an employee at Umansky BMW of Milwaukee North near Green Bay Road and Silver Spring Drive.

The investigation began Saturday, April 6. Police said the recording device was found inside a female restroom at the dealership.

A search warrant was executed at the dealership employee’s home in Milwaukee. Charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Glendale police said the investigation was ongoing.