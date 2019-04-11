× ‘Fans are already excited:’ Milwaukee gets prepped and pumped for Bucks’ playoff run

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks are taking over Milwaukee as fans will start to see support and celebrations all over the city ahead of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. If you’re not going to the game, you can celebrate in the Deer District, where there will be a DJ, contests, and watch party at the plaza. There’s also a lot you’re going to start seeing around the city, too.

“For us, it’s all about painting the city green,” said chief marketing officer for the Milwaukee Bucks, Dustin Godsey.

Milwaukee will soon bleed green, as the excitement surrounding the first round of the playoffs already has fans ready for opening weekend at Fiserv Forum.

“The fans are already excited, we’re just kind of giving them an outlet to see that the entire city is behind it,” Godsey said.

You might start to notice playoff details pop up all over the city where fans everywhere can be part of the excitement.

“We want to make sure there’s opportunities for fans to enjoy the experience whether they’ve got a ticket for the game or just coming down to the plaza,” said Godsey.

Beginning with Game 1 Sunday, April 14, all fans in attendance will receive a “Built to Stay” Bucks T-shirt presented by Johnson Controls. If you’re not at the game, there’s watch parties taking place in the Deer District beginning two hours before the game. You can also pick up a free window cling or yard sign at Kohl’s or Pick ‘N Save locations.

“Hopefully this is the beginning of a couple decades long of success,” said Godsey.

As far as the city, the Milwaukee River will be dyed green on Friday, April 12, and The Hop will be decorated in full-out Bucks’ decor — and sky walks will be branded in “Fear the Deer.”

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is also showing their support on 400 buses on their fleet.

No matter where you watch the game, there’s something magical about the team.

“To come from where we were five years ago, to opening the new building and having it all come together on this is really special,” said Godsey.