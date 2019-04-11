× ‘Fear the Deer:’ MCTS showing support for Milwaukee Bucks on all 400 buses

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is showing its support for the Milwaukee Bucks as they tip-off the First Round of the NBA Playoffs.

According to a press release, beginning Friday, April 12, and lasting the entire playoff run, digital screens on all 400 buses in the MCTS fleet will display the special messages, “Fear the Deer!” and “Go Bucks!”

“MCTS provides service all across Milwaukee County, meaning hundreds of thousands of people per day will see these rolling billboards cheering on our amazing hometown team,” said MCTS Managing Director Dan Boehm.

Fans heading downtown to see the Bucks in action, or planning to stop by watch parties and special festivities, can count on MCTS for convenient, safe and affordable transportation.

Routes 19, 33 and 80 all make stops near Fiserv Forum and the neighboring plaza. One of the bus stops is at the intersection of 6th and Juneau, just feet from the entertainment complex’s northwest entrance.

Adults pay just $2.00 per trip when using the Ride MCTS app and M•CARD, or $2.25 cash. Kids 6 to 11 and seniors 65 and over are $1.10.

Skip the traffic, premium parking rates and Uber/Lyft surge pricing! The free-to-download Ride MCTS app lets fans plan their trip, buy a ticket and track their bus.