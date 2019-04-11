Flowers and food: See spring come alive at ‘Art In Bloom’ at the Milwaukee Art Museum

MILWAUKEE -- Snow aside, the Milwaukee Art Museum is inviting you to celebrate the arrival of spring. "Art In Bloom" is on display for this weekend only. Kasey spent the morning getting a sneak peek.
About Art In Bloom (website)
See spring come alive at this annual event. Discover stunning art-inspired floral installations set among three floors of the Collection Galleries. Take part in inspirational and informative presentations that focus on nature, flowers and food.
Hours:
Thurs, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fri-Sun, 10 am.-5 p.m.
Daily Activities:
Collection Galleries open with art-inspired floral arrangements
Docent-led tours (Fri-Sun)
Kohl's Art Generation Lab and Studio for kids of all ages
Marketplace featuring work by local artists, home goods, and jewelry
Windhover Hall installation and programming
Online auction
Food and beverage options