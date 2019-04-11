Flowers and food: See spring come alive at ‘Art In Bloom’ at the Milwaukee Art Museum

Wind advisory for southern counties in FOX6 viewing area until 1 p.m. Thursday
Posted 9:35 am, April 11, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Snow aside, the Milwaukee Art Museum is inviting you to celebrate the arrival of spring. "Art In Bloom" is on display for this weekend only. Kasey spent the morning getting a sneak peek.

About Art In Bloom (website)

See spring come alive at this annual event. Discover stunning art-inspired floral installations set among three floors of the Collection Galleries. Take part in inspirational and informative presentations that focus on nature, flowers and food.

Hours: 
Thurs, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fri-Sun, 10 am.-5 p.m.

Daily Activities: 

  • Collection Galleries open with art-inspired floral arrangements

  • Docent-led tours (Fri-Sun)

  • Kohl's Art Generation Lab and Studio for kids of all ages

  • Marketplace featuring work by local artists, home goods, and jewelry

  • Windhover Hall installation and programming

  • Online auction

  • Food and beverage options

