Flowers and food: See spring come alive at ‘Art In Bloom’ at the Milwaukee Art Museum

MILWAUKEE -- Snow aside, the Milwaukee Art Museum is inviting you to celebrate the arrival of spring. "Art In Bloom" is on display for this weekend only. Kasey spent the morning getting a sneak peek.

About Art In Bloom (website)

See spring come alive at this annual event. Discover stunning art-inspired floral installations set among three floors of the Collection Galleries. Take part in inspirational and informative presentations that focus on nature, flowers and food. Hours:

Thurs, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Fri-Sun, 10 am.-5 p.m.

Daily Activities: