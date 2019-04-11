× Green, cream and blue: Milwaukee Bucks-themed Hop streetcar to hit the streets Friday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukeeans will get a first look at a Milwaukee Bucks playoff-themed Hop streetcar Friday, April 12 around noon as it arrives in the Third Ward carrying Bango and the Bucks Entertainment Network.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry will welcome them at the platform on the southeast corner of St. Paul Avenue and Broadway Street.

Giveaways will be distributed to fans at the Milwaukee Public Market before Bango and the Bucks Entertainment Network get back on The Hop to give out more Bucks items at the Pick ’n Save near Jackson and Lyon. During one of these stops, one fan will receive a pair of tickets to a Round 1 home game.

The Hop streetcar, which will be branded for the entire playoff run, will feature the Bucks’ green, cream and blue colors, player action shots, a replica court on the floor, life-size player footprints and a social media sweepstakes.

Bango and the Bucks Entertainment Network will continue to ride the Bucks-branded Hop during subsequent playoff rounds to make visits at nearby stops and to hand out giveaways.

