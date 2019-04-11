Here’s what California’s wildflower super bloom looked like from space

CALIFORNIA — The wildflower super bloom has been a treat for people in California, and thousands of people have trekked to the desert to see the eruptions of orange, red, purple and yellow flowers.

The blooms are fading in parts of the state, but time-lapse satellite footage gives you a sense of just how vibrant the blooms were.

The images, collected between January and March show the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve, in Los Angeles County, transform from a dull brown to a deep green with patches of orange poppies.

A NASA pilot flew over the reserve earlier this month and got a lower, but no less spectacular view of the flowers.

The reserve expects the blooms there to continue through April.