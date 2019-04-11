Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is holding their signature gala Thursday night, April 11 at the Pfister and there's a special guest in town for it. The Arizona woman who started Make-A-Wish years ago is in town to accept a special award. Co-found of Make-A-Wish Linda Pauling joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.

