MILWAUKEE -- Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is holding their signature gala Thursday night, April 11 at the Pfister and there's a special guest in town for it. The Arizona woman who started Make-A-Wish years ago is in town to accept a special award. Co-found of Make-A-Wish Linda Pauling joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.
About Make-A-Wish Wisconsin (website)
A wish is granted every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the United States and its territories. We believe that a wish experience can be a game-changer. This one belief guides us in everything we do. It inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.
Make-A-Wish is the legacy of Chris Greicius, a 7-year-old boy from Phoenix. Chris was diagnosed with leukemia. More than anything else, he wished to be a police officer. Caring people in his community granted his wish ... and set in motion a phenomenon that would create an unprecedented kind of charity.