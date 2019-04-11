Wind advisory for southern counties in FOX6 viewing area until 1 p.m. Thursday
Winter weather advisory for northern counties in FOX6 viewing area through 1 p.m. Thursday

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is holding their signature gala Thursday night

Posted 8:40 am, April 11, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is holding their signature gala Thursday night, April 11 at the Pfister and there's a special guest in town for it. The Arizona woman who started Make-A-Wish years ago is in town to accept a special award. Co-found of Make-A-Wish Linda Pauling joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.

CLICK HERE to learn about more Ashlin's wish.

About Make-A-Wish Wisconsin (website)

A wish is granted every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the United States and its territories. We believe that a wish experience can be a game-changer. This one belief guides us in everything we do. It inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.

Make-A-Wish is the legacy of Chris Greicius, a 7-year-old boy from Phoenix. Chris was diagnosed with leukemia. More than anything else, he wished to be a police officer. Caring people in his community granted his wish ... and set in motion a phenomenon that would create an unprecedented kind of charity.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.