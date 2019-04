MILWAUKEE — One person is dead following a multiple-vehicle crash near 13th and Morgan on Thursday evening, April 11, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Milwaukee Fire Department have responded to the scene.

The fire department tells FOX6 News there are several people injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.