× MPD announces abduction victim from 9th and Lapham ‘safely located’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, April 11 announced the victim of an abduction that happened on April 8 near 9th and Mitchell was “safely located,” and the abductor was arrested.

Police said the victim was located Wednesday. Charges were presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation revealed the two people knew one another, and were involved in a domestic relationship, police said.

In a news release, MPD Chief Alfonso Morales thanked the public for their assistance in this case:

“We are appreciative for those who shared tips and information related to this crime. By working together, we will continue to make Milwaukee a safer place to live, work and raise a family.”