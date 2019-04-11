Wind advisory for southern counties in FOX6 viewing area until 1 p.m. Thursday
Winter weather advisory for northern counties in FOX6 viewing area through 1 p.m. Thursday

Officer, suspect hurt in shooting at South Carolina hospital

Posted 6:29 am, April 11, 2019, by

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

CLINTON, S.C. — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Department says a gunman and a health systems police officer have been wounded by gunfire inside a hospital.

News outlets report it happened at about 2 a.m. Thursday at Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry says the suspect was being treated when he shot the officer and tried to flee. The officer returned fire. Their conditions are unclear.

This was the second shooting inside a South Carolina hospital in two days. Authorities said an armed man seeking mental health treatment was turned away and disarmed Tuesday, only to show up with another gun Wednesday and shoot a nurse at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. That suspect was arrested and the nurse was in critical condition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.