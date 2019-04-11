× Police: Man injured in drug-related shooting in Milwaukee, suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, April 10 near 20th and Center. It happened around 8 p.m.

According to police, a 30-year-old man suffered serious gunshot wounds when he was approached by three subjects at the rear of a residence.

Those subjects fled after the shooting. Police say the victim knows one of the three suspects.

Officials say shooting was drug related.

The investigation is ongoing.