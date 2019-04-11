‘Rich in tradition:’ Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn is celebrating over 100 years at the same location

MILWAUKEE -- It's a restaurant that's been around for more than a century -- and they're famous for their fish. This week, Brian Kramp's hunt for fried fish took him to Jack Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn.

About Pandl's Whitefish Bay Inn (website)

Pandl's Whitefish Bay Inn, one of the area's oldest restaurants, is celebrating over 100 years at the same location and under the ownership of the same family.

The restaurant has a history as rich in tradition and Americana as apple pie. When John and Anna Pandl bought the Whitefish Bay Inn in 1915 it was farmland rather than beautiful homes which occupied the surrounding area.

Across the street was the old Pabst Whitefish Bay resort, a fairground of beer gardens, picnic tables, a bandstand, dancing pavilion, ferris wheel and other attractions.