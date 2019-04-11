Turn beef jerky into a meal: See how to make a pasta dish with a jerky twist

MILWAUKEE -- Turn beef jerky into a meal! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for Beef Jerky and Spinach Pasta and Beef Jerky Granola Bars.
Beef Jerky Spinach Pasta
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup julienned hickory smoked beef jerky
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 2 teaspoons thinly sliced garlic
- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 cups cooked whole wheat spaghetti
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 2 cups fresh baby spinach
- 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves (optional)
COOKING:
- Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add jerky, onion, garlic and red pepper. Cook 3 to 5 minutes or until jerky is tender.
- Add pasta to skillet; cook 1 to 2 minutes until heated through. Add wine; cook 3 minutes until liquid is almost evaporated. Remove skillet from heat; add spinach. Toss mixture until spinach is slightly wilted. Garnish with Parmesan and parsley, as desired.
Cook's Tip: You may toss pasta mixture with 1/8 cup julienned sun-dried tomatoes when you add spinach, as desired.
Beef Jerky Granola Bars
INGREDIENTS:
- 16 ounces beef jerky, chopped
- 4 cups quick oats
- 1 can (14 ounces) fat-free sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup shelled sunflower seeds
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
- 1/3 cup honey
COOKING:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9 x 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
- Combine all ingredients in large bowl; mix thoroughly. Pat into prepared baking pan. Bake in 350°F oven for 30 minutes. Refrigerate until cooled; slice into bars. Bars should be covered and stored in refrigerator.
Cook's Tip: In place of almonds, cranberries, sunflower seeds and chocolate chips, you may substitute any of the following making sure the total amount is 2 cups: peanuts, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, pecans, pretzels, dried cherries, raisins, coconut flakes, pepitas, white chocolate chips, etc..