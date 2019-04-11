‘We build strength, stability:’ A look at the Habitat of Humanity ReStore in Germantown

GERMANTOWN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Germantown.
About Habitat for Humanity (website)
Habitat for Humanity Mission Statement
Habitat for Humanity of Washington & Dodge Counties is an ecumenical Christian housing ministry, building and repairing simple, quality, affordable homes in partnership with the community and those in need.
Reuse, Recycle, ReStore!
Donations to the ReStore keep good, reusable materials from landfills. Goods such as furniture, cabinets, appliances, and building materials are donated to ReStores, which are resold at a fraction of the retail price to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity to build homes.
You Can Make A Difference!
When you Shop, Donate, or Volunteer at our ReStores, you will leave knowing you just helped a family in need in Washington & Dodge Counties.
What Services Do We Offer?
1. Habitat ReStores
Our thrift stores accept new and gently used furniture, appliances, cabinets, and building materials which are sold at a reduced price. All proceeds help to build and renovate homes for families in need.
2. Home Ownership
We offer quality, affordable housing to families in need. Eligibility is based on need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner.
3. Home Repair Program
Home repair services such as painting, renovations, and landscaping. Recent examples include the following: Roof repair, exterior clean up, and installation of a handicap ramp.