‘We build strength, stability:’ A look at the Habitat of Humanity ReStore in Germantown

Posted 10:49 am, April 11, 2019

GERMANTOWN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Germantown.

About Habitat for Humanity (website)

Habitat for Humanity Mission Statement

Habitat for Humanity of Washington & Dodge Counties is an ecumenical Christian housing ministry, building and repairing simple, quality, affordable homes in partnership with the community and those in need.

  • Reuse, Recycle, ReStore!

    Donations to the ReStore keep good, reusable materials from landfills. Goods such as furniture, cabinets, appliances, and building materials are donated to ReStores, which are resold at a fraction of the retail price to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity to build homes.

  • You Can Make A Difference!

    When you Shop, Donate, or Volunteer at our ReStores, you will leave knowing you just helped a family in need in Washington & Dodge Counties.

What Services Do We Offer?

  • 1. Habitat ReStores

    Our thrift stores accept new and gently used furniture, appliances, cabinets, and building materials which are sold at a reduced price. All proceeds help to build and renovate homes for families in need.

  • 2. Home Ownership

    We offer quality, affordable housing to families in need. Eligibility is based on need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner.

  • 3. Home Repair Program

    Home repair services such as painting, renovations, and landscaping. Recent examples include the following: Roof repair, exterior clean up, and installation of a handicap ramp.

