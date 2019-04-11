‘We build strength, stability:’ A look at the Habitat of Humanity ReStore in Germantown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Germantown.

About Habitat for Humanity (website)

Habitat for Humanity Mission Statement

Habitat for Humanity of Washington & Dodge Counties is an ecumenical Christian housing ministry, building and repairing simple, quality, affordable homes in partnership with the community and those in need.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reuse, Recycle, ReStore! Donations to the ReStore keep good, reusable materials from landfills. Goods such as furniture, cabinets, appliances, and building materials are donated to ReStores, which are resold at a fraction of the retail price to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity to build homes.

You Can Make A Difference! When you Shop, Donate, or Volunteer at our ReStores, you will leave knowing you just helped a family in need in Washington & Dodge Counties.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What Services Do We Offer?