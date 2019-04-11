× ‘What comfort food should be:’ Milwaukee Brat House debuts CBD oil infused bratwurst

MILWAUKEE — Three Milwaukee companies have come together to create a “CBD brat,” available at the Milwaukee Brat House near State Street and Old World Third Street in downtown Milwaukee.

According to a press release, the “CBD Brat” is a CBD oil and Tiger Sauce infused, smoked brat topped with a pineapple habanero salsa, served in a fried pita.

The Milwaukee Brat House has also added a house-made beer mustard with CBD oil, and CBD-infused kraut — available to add to any menu item.

“This is what comfort food should be” said Craig Mastalir, head chef at the Milwaukee Brat House in the release. “It makes me feel good because of the local connection between all three companies, and gives me balance and energy because…ya know, the CBD.”

The three Milwaukee companies that worked hand-in-hand were the Milwaukee Brat House, Bunzel’s Old Fashioned Meat Market and Will Allen’s Beyond Organic Farms.

The local connection starts with locally grown, 100% full spectrum cold pressed CBD organic hemp oil from Will Allen’s Beyond Organic Farms and locally made Bunzel’s bratwurst. The award-winning butchers at Bunzel’s Old Fashioned Meat Market worked with the chefs at the Milwaukee Brat House to create the Tiger style brat.

A second Milwaukee Brat House location is in Shorewood on Oakland Avenue.