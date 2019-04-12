17-year-old Kirsten Duarte found safe after being missing for over 6 months

Kirsten Renata Stefanee Duarte

BEAVER DAM — According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, Kirsten Renata Stefanee Durate was found safe on Thursday, April 11. The 17-year-old girl was first reported missing on Nov. 30, 2018 — and per the Beaver Dam Police Department, she had been missing since Nov. 1, 2019.

A Beaver Dam Police Department Facebook post said Kirsten was found safe after the police executed a search warrant at an undisclosed location. Kirsten’s father has been taken into custody in connection to the case, and charged with interference with child custody.

