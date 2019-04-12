Georgie Porgie’s offering ‘Gyro Step’ burger for Bucks’ playoffs run

OAK CREEK — To celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks run in the NBA Playoffs, Georgie Porgie’s will offer a “Gyro Step” burger. A nod to Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the limited-time burger brings a taste from his Greek roots.

According to a news release from the restaurant, the Gyro Step burger is a burger topped with gyro meat, French fries, homemade tzatziki sauce, onion, tomato and ketchup served on a locally-baked bun.

Gyro Step burger at Georgie Porgie’s

The news release says the homemade tzatziki sauce is a family recipe that the brothers know Giannis himself would approve of.

You can get your hands on a Gyro Step burger beginning Saturday, April 13 and will be served throughout the Bucks playoffs. The cost is $7.99 and will be available at both Georgie Porgie’s locations, in Oak Creek (9555 S. Howell Avenue) and Mt. Pleasant (5502 Washington Ave).

