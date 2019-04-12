Green Bay PD K-9 Pyro making ‘great progress’ after being stabbed on duty

GREEN BAY — According to the Green Bay Police Department, K-9 Pyro is making “great progress” and is continuing to heal following a stabbing incident Sunday, April 7.

The Green Bay PD shared an update on Friday, April 12 stating even though Pyro still has “a long road of recovery,” the brave dog was able to eat soft food for the first time following his surgery.

On Thursday night, a Bark ‘n’ Blue Fundraiser was held at Bark and Brew in Green Bay. According to the update, the turnout was “incredible” — and the K-9 received plenty of support from his Green Bay community.

Get well soon, Pyro!