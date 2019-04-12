Milwaukee Bucks-themed Hop streetcar makes debut ahead of playoff run

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks playoff-themed Hop streetcar arrived in the Third Ward carrying Bango and the Bucks Entertainment Network Friday, April 12.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry welcomed them at the platform on the southeast corner of St. Paul Avenue and Broadway Street.

The Hop streetcar, which will be branded for the entire playoff run, features the Bucks’ green, cream and blue colors, player action shots, a replica court on the floor, life-size player footprints and a social media sweepstakes.