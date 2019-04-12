LIVE: Milwaukee Bucks-themed Hop streetcar to hit the streets ahead of playoff run
LIVE: Milwaukee River being dyed green to celebrate Bucks’ Playoff run

Milwaukee Bucks-themed Hop streetcar makes deput ahead of playoff run

Posted 12:06 pm, April 12, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks playoff-themed Hop streetcar arrived in the Third Ward carrying Bango and the Bucks Entertainment Network Friday, April 12.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry welcomed them at the platform on the southeast corner of St. Paul Avenue and Broadway Street.

The Hop streetcar, which will be branded for the entire playoff run, features the Bucks’ green, cream and blue colors, player action shots, a replica court on the floor, life-size player footprints and a social media sweepstakes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.