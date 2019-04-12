Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee is in the middle of a Bucks-themed transformation. From the ground to the sky, Bucks madness has arrived.

The team is taking over as fans will start to see support and celebrations all over ahead of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. If you're not going to the game, you can celebrate in the Deer District, where there will be a DJ, contests, and watch party at the plaza. There's also a lot you're going to start seeing around the city, too.

Beginning with Game 1 Sunday, April 14, all fans in attendance will receive a “Built to Stay” Bucks T-shirt presented by Johnson Controls. If you're not at the game, there's watch parties taking place in the Deer District beginning two hours before the game. You can also pick up a free window cling or yard sign at Kohl's or Pick 'N Save locations.

As far as the city, the Milwaukee River will be dyed green on Friday, April 12, and The Hop will be decorated in full-out Bucks' decor -- and sky walks will be branded in "Fear the Deer."