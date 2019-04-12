LIVE: Milwaukee Bucks-themed Hop streetcar to hit the streets ahead of playoff run
Milwaukee River dyed green in celebration of NBA Playoffs

MILWAUKEE —  Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin, and members of the Department of Natural Resources gathered Friday morning, April 12 at the McKinley Bridge to watch as the Milwaukee River is dyed green in celebration of the start of the NBA Playoffs.

Headed into the Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks have extensive activities planned for the First Round, including all-fan giveaways, watch parties on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum and more.

The Bucks are also encouraging students and schools across the state to participate in “Fear The Deer Fridays” by wearing their favorite Bucks gear to school on Fridays during the Playoffs.

Extremely limited tickets are still available for First Round games and can be purchased by visiting bucks.com/playoffs.

