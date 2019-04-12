Overnight full freeway closure: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

FRIDAY 12, 2019

  • Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 EAST (SB) from the Mitchell Interchange to Ryan Road from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. prep work for upcoming traffic shift east to the temporary pavement
  • I-94 EAST (SB) off and on ramps at Rawson Avenue will close long-term (closed through mid-summer)

DETOUR:

  • To access Rawson Avenue travelers are encouraged to exit early at the Mitchell Interchange`s collector-distributor (C-D) lanes to access the College Avenue exit to avoid delays on I-94

MONDAY OVERNIGHT APRIL 15, 2019 NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN TUESDAY MORNING

  • Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 EAST (SB) from the Mitchell Interchange to Ryan Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to shift southbound traffic east to the temporary pavement (shifted traffic to the east through mid-summer)

MONDAY APRIL 15, 2019 (south segment)

  • I-94 EAST (SB) on ramp at County E scheduled to close by 5 a.m. (through fall)
  • County E will close under I-94 between the ramps long-term (through fall)

DETOUR:

  • Travelers can use the frontage roads and WIS 142 to get around the closures
  • I-94 EAST (SB) off and on ramps at County KR are scheduled to close by 5 a.m. (through fall)

ALTERNATE ROUTE:

  • Travelers can use the west frontage road, WIS 20 and WIS 142 to get around the closures
