Overnight full freeway closure: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
FRIDAY 12, 2019
- Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 EAST (SB) from the Mitchell Interchange to Ryan Road from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. prep work for upcoming traffic shift east to the temporary pavement
- I-94 EAST (SB) off and on ramps at Rawson Avenue will close long-term (closed through mid-summer)
DETOUR:
- To access Rawson Avenue travelers are encouraged to exit early at the Mitchell Interchange`s collector-distributor (C-D) lanes to access the College Avenue exit to avoid delays on I-94
MONDAY OVERNIGHT APRIL 15, 2019 NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN TUESDAY MORNING
- Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 EAST (SB) from the Mitchell Interchange to Ryan Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to shift southbound traffic east to the temporary pavement (shifted traffic to the east through mid-summer)
MONDAY APRIL 15, 2019 (south segment)
- I-94 EAST (SB) on ramp at County E scheduled to close by 5 a.m. (through fall)
- County E will close under I-94 between the ramps long-term (through fall)
DETOUR:
- Travelers can use the frontage roads and WIS 142 to get around the closures
- I-94 EAST (SB) off and on ramps at County KR are scheduled to close by 5 a.m. (through fall)
ALTERNATE ROUTE:
- Travelers can use the west frontage road, WIS 20 and WIS 142 to get around the closures