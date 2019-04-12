PEEPS Art Exhibition ‘features 165 entries that demonstrate the talent of over 237 artists’

MILWAUKEE -- You know it's Easter when PEEPS take over the Racine Art Museum. Lisa Englander and Jessica Zalewski join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of the 10th annual PEEPS Art Exhibition.

About RAM 10th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition (website)

Within the pristine white walls of this award-winning contemporary art museum, RAM presents an untraditional exhibition showcasing fluffy, sugarcoated marshmallow PEEPS® will begin its tenth year within the award-winning contemporary architecture of the Racine Art Museum. This year's exhibition features 165 entries that demonstrate the talent of over 237 artists from across the country, a number that makes it the largest PEEPS show ever at the museum.

Visitors to the exhibition will again discover pieces made with a variety of media. While the seasonal candies are still the most common material, the 10th anniversary show also includes pieces like The Hope Peep, a PEEPS necklace fashioned in rhinestones and glitter to rival the most recognizable of the British Crown Jewels; Confession of a Carrot Eater crafted in glazed stoneware as a counterpoint to artist Jack Earl’s Carrot Finger, a piece in the museum’s collection; and Greeting from Mount Peepmore!, a celebratory monument to PEEPS expertly sculpted in Styrofoam.

Over the years, many entrants have been become experts in marshmallow candy as a material, using methods like carving, painting, hole punching, gluing, and melting to manipulate PEEPS into incredible shapes. For this show, Richard W. Marklin, Jr. melted a flock of PEEPS to make Raul the Rooster, a realistic barnyard bird; while April Harris and Autumn Kyle assembled the holiday treats into a bust of Black Panther Peeper.