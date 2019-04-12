Officials: Adult, infant hospitalized following car crash in River Hills

Posted 2:05 pm, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:06PM, April 12, 2019

North Shore Fire Department

RIVER HILLS, Wis. — One adult and one infant are being treated for injuries following a crash near Good Hope Rd. and N. River Rd. in River Hills.

According to officials, North Shore Fire was responding to a medical-related incident near the area when the crash occurred. The crash was related to a “law enforcement incident.” The injuries were not life threatening.

This is a developing story, and FOX6 will provide updates as we receive them.

