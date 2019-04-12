× Rapper Nipsey Hussle laid to rest at LA cemetery

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been buried at a Los Angeles cemetery that is the final resting place of numerous celebrities.

Hussle’s family was seen at the Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills cemetery for the private burial Friday afternoon.

Forest Lawn is the final resting place of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Bette Davis and many other Hollywood luminaries.

The service was held a day after a public memorial at Los Angeles’ Staples Center drew thousands of mourners.

Hussle’s casket then embarked on a 25-mile procession through the streets of Los Angeles that brought tens of thousands more people out to pay their respects.

The 33-year-old was gunned down March 31 outside his The Marathon clothing store.