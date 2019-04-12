Recognize this woman? West Allis police seek CVS Pharmacy robbery suspect

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for robbery of a CVS Pharmacy near 76th and Oklahoma.

Police say on March 29, a female suspect entered the CVS, implied she had a weapon, and got away with cash.

Authorities describe the suspect as a female, Hispanic, about 25-35 years old, with shoulder-length reddish hair. She was last seen wearing white shoes, jeans, and a black zip-up jacket.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact West Allis police at 414-302-8094.