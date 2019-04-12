Solo is a single seater electric car that’s half the price of Tesla

Rich got to check out the electric car that’s half the price of a Tesla and rides like a motorcycle! The car is called Solo and it’s made by Electra Meccanica, a Canadian car company. It can go 100 miles on a charge and up to 80 miles an hour. It costs about $16,000. The car is actually classified as a motorcycle since it has three wheels.
