Solo is a single seater electric car that’s half the price of Tesla

Posted 10:03 am, April 12, 2019, by

Rich got to check out the electric car that’s half the price of a Tesla and rides like a motorcycle! The car is called Solo and it’s made by Electra Meccanica, a Canadian car company. It can go 100 miles on a charge and up to 80 miles an hour. It costs about $16,000. The car is actually classified as a motorcycle since it has three wheels.

