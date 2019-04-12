LIVE: Milwaukee Bucks-themed Hop streetcar to hit the streets ahead of playoff run
LIVE: Milwaukee River being dyed green to celebrate Bucks’ Playoff run

The Midwest Gaming Classic ‘is about celebrating gaming, trying new things’

Posted 11:03 am, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, April 12, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Wisconsin Center for a preview of the Midwest Gaming Classic.

About The Midwest Gaming Classic (website)

The Midwest Gaming Classic is a trade show featuring 150,000+ square feet of retro and modern home video game consoles, pinball machines, arcade video games, computers, table top gaming, crane games, collectible card games, air hockey, and that’s just the start!

The Midwest Gaming Classic is about celebrating gaming, trying new things, learning about the gaming hobby, about meeting others who share the love of gaming, and having fun doing it!

No matter if you have one console and a handful of games or thousands of games in every room of your house, you’ll find something to celebrate with us!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.