‘Upwards of 20 rounds:’ Marshals seek man facing attempted homicide charges in Racine shooting

MILWAUKEE — A spray of bullets rang out near Memorial and Washington in Racine on July 28, 2018. Two people survived the gunfire. U.S. Marshals are looking for the man accused of pulling the trigger — Lavon Brown, 33.

“According to one of the victims, they felt that there were upwards of 20 rounds shot at them. One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and the second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Indications have been made to us that Mr. Brown will not go peacefully, and that he will do what it takes to get away,” the agent on the case said.

U.S. Marshals said a warrant for two counts of first degree attempted homicide was issued for Brown — the third warrant for his arrest. Two others were issued for separate and unrelated charges.

The deputy U.S. marshal on the case said Brown was on the path to turning his life around following his last conviction.

“Ultimately, Mr. Brown stayed out of trouble for about three to four years — up until July of 2017 — where he was involved in a domestic abuse incident,” the agent explained.

Brown has fled from law enforcement on more than one occasion.

“We don’t want to get into a shootout or chase with him. We have every reason to believe Mr. Brown is armed,” the agent said.

During one chase, he almost hit a child with his vehicle while trying to get away. U.S. Marshals said at this rate, he’s headed nowhere fast.

“He was doing the right thing for several years, and we are asking that he do the right thing this time and turn himself in,” the agent said.

Brown stands 6′ tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has a tattoo of a cross on his upper left arm.

As always, tips from the public are 100 percent anonymous. If you have any information that can lead to the capture of Brown, the U.S. Marshals want to hear from you: 414-297-3707.