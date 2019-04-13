× Bucks’ Head Coach Mike Budenholzer named NBCA 2019 Coach of the Year

MILWAUKEE — In the midst of excitement ahead of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Saturday, April 13, Head Coach Mike Budenholzer was voted 2019 recipient of the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by your peers, and that makes this award truly special,” said Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. “Thank you to my colleagues across the NBA, and most importantly thank you to our players and staff in Milwaukee. The players’ and staff’s work this year has given our team and our fans a very special season.

According to a news release from the team, the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award recognizes the dedication, commitment and hard work of NBA Head Coaches and is presented annually to a Head Coach who helps guide his players to a higher level of performance on the court and shows outstanding service and dedication to the community off the court.

“On behalf of ownership and the entire Bucks organization, I want to congratulate Coach Bud on receiving this tremendous honor voted on by his peers, “ said Milwaukee Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “Bud’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding our team to the best record in the NBA. We thank him and his staff, as well as our players and the Performance Team, in making this a special season and we look forward to an exciting run in the Playoffs.”

“The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award for the top NBA Coach as voted by his peers is one of the most meaningful in all of pro sports,” said Dallas Mavericks Head Coach and National Basketball Coaches Association President Rick Carlisle. “Mike Budenholzer, in his first year as Head Coach of the Bucks, led the franchise to the top record in the entire NBA. Congratulations to Bud on this prestigious recognition.”

According to a news release from the team, in just his first year with the Bucks, Coach Budenholzer guided the team to the best record in the NBA, 60-22. This season the Bucks had their best record since 1980-81, the last time Milwaukee had 60 regular season wins. The Bucks also captured their first divisional title since 2000-01. Their record of 60-22 was a 1victory improvement over last season, the second best improvement in the league. The Bucks were the only team to rank in the top four in both offensive and defensive rating, and had the best net rating (+9.0) in the NBA.

The prior recipients of the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award are:

2018: Dwane Casey

2017: Mike D’Antoni and Erik Spoelstra

