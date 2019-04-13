Fighting for recovery, fundraiser benefits Bill Martin, who lost wife in freak accident

MOUNT PLEASANT — A fundraiser was held Saturday, April 13, for the Racine man whose wife died after a tree fell onto the couple’s car.

On Oct. 20, 2018, Bill Martin and his wife, Michelle, were driving when a tree fell on top of their SUV on 4 Mile Road in Franksville.

Michelle Martin passed away, while Bill Martin was sent to the hospital with injuries to his spinal cord, brain and limbs.

Friday, April 12, Bill was released from the hospital.

Saturday afternoon, friends and family came together at The Lanes bowling alley in Mt. Pleasant to raise money for Bill’s recovery.

“Therapy covered by insurance isn’t a whole lot so we’re out here trying to raise money so that he gets possible therapy,” said Nicole Martin, Bill and Michelle’s niece.

Struck by tragedy, family says Bill Martin is keeping his head held high.

“It’s been a tough recovery,” Nicole Martin said. “Not being able to fully function or walk or use your hands, I think it’s been really difficult but his attitude towards life is just amazing. He has a really good outlook, he knows he’s here for a reason and wants to see what his purpose is.”

Raffles, games, bowling and a band topped off the party-like fundraiser.

“This is exactly what my aunt loved. She lived life and she would have really loved this,” Nicole Martin said.

To help Bill through GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.