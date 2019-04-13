× Florida homeless man accused of causing $500K in damage, smearing blood on American flag

MIAMI, Fla. — A homeless man is accused of breaking into the Palmetto Bay Village Hall building and causing $500,000 in damage.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Holdson Marcelin, who is also accused of smearing blood on the walls and on an American flag.

An arrest report says Marcelin is charged with burglary, criminal mischief and causing property damage on April 3rd.

Police said Marcelin smashed the entrance with a garbage can, then destroyed items in the lobby and turned over office equipment.

Surveillance video recorded him cutting himself and smearing the blood on the walls and an American flag, which he dragged around.

During questioning, Marcelin asked officers if they saw what he did to the flag.

He remains in jail without bond.