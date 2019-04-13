‘Going to come out on top:’ Bucks fever takes over Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE –Bucks fever has taken over Milwaukee. Excitement is building for the start of the NBA Playoffs.

“Everyone is just embracing what Milwaukee is all about,” said Debra Dinsmore, Bucks fan.

Outside Fiserv Forum, the stage is set, and the signs are up.

“We’re just huge fans,” said Janet Oglesby, Bucks fan.

“We’ve got a great team, a great star player, but they play as a team and that’s the biggest thing. I think they’re going to come out on top,” said Todd Johnson, Bucks fan.

At Moda 3 in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, Bucks apparel is in high demand. From hats and hoodies to T-shirts and jackets, fans are showing support.

“To see everyone else get into the same spirit of the Bucks and with the new arena and everything, it’s really cool,” said Robin Benka, Milwaukee.

Picking up last-minute gear, they’re ready to wear it for a long playoff run.

“Showing Bucks pride is a big part of what being a Bucks’ fan is now,” said Beto Benavides, Milwaukee.

A city city embracing a special team, proud to be part of it all.

“I’m predicting it, we’re going to the championship,” Oglesby said.

Fans who aren’t able to be inside Fiserv Forum will be able to watch Game 1 on the big screen outside. Each playoff game is expected to have an estimated $3 million economic impact for the city. A big win all around.