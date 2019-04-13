In search of owner: Lost photo album left at FOX6 News found at Goodwill

MILWAUKEE — Accumulating dust in the newsroom for more than a year, FOX6 News is looking to reunite a lost photo album with its rightful owner.

Pictures show what appears to be a family growing up together; baby photos, holidays, birthdays, school photos and touching family memories can be found inside.

PHOTO GALLERY

A note in the album says it was found at a Goodwill in Waukesha in a wooden entertainment center.

FOX6 News made attempts to locate the owner in the past by using photos that show a home address and street sign. However, there’s been no luck.

If you recognize the photos attached in this story, you’re asked to reach out to the FOX6 News tipline at 414-214-FOX6 (414-214-3696).