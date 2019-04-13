× Man hospitalized following shooting near 6th and Wright

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man is being treated for injuries following a shooting near 6th and Wright Friday, April 12.

According to officials, the victim said that he was driving his car near the area when a suspect fired multiple gunshots at him around 7:35 p.m. The man received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was conveyed to a nearby hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Authorities are still seeking a suspect.