Man hospitalized following shooting near 6th and Wright

Posted 6:55 am, April 13, 2019, by

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man is being treated for injuries following a shooting near 6th and Wright Friday, April 12.

According to officials, the victim said that he was driving his car near the area when a suspect fired multiple gunshots at him around 7:35 p.m. The man received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was conveyed to a nearby hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Authorities are still seeking a suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.