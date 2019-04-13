× 2 injured, 1 arrested following accidental gunfire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 58-year-old woman and 27-year-old man are both being treated for injuries following accidental gunfire Friday, April 12.

According to officials, the woman walked into a local hospital seeking medical treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at an undisclosed time. Around 4:45 p.m., the man also walked into a hospital to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed that both victims were together when the man discharged a gun and accidentally shot himself. The same bullet then struck the woman. Both victims were taken to the hospital by people they know.

The 27-year-old man was arrested regarding the incident.