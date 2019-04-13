2 injured, 1 arrested following accidental gunfire in Milwaukee

Posted 6:45 am, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46AM, April 13, 2019
Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A 58-year-old woman and 27-year-old man are both being treated for injuries following accidental gunfire Friday, April 12.

According to officials, the woman walked into a local hospital seeking medical treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at an undisclosed time. Around 4:45 p.m., the man also walked into a hospital to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed that both victims were together when the man discharged a gun and accidentally shot himself. The same bullet then struck the woman. Both victims were taken to the hospital by people they know.

The 27-year-old man was arrested regarding the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.