MFD: Vacant home fire near 29th and Pierce considered suspicious

April 13, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Authorities responded to a house fire near 29th and Pierce Saturday afternoon, April 13. The Milwaukee Fire Department says the cause is undetermined but likely suspicious.

Smoke from the fire could be seen towering above the treeline near the Mitchell Park Domes. The fire department says burning tires around the home contributed to the heavy smoke.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the home was vacant. It’s considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation into what caused the fire remains open.

