Police: 1 dead after shooting near Vel R. Phillips and Keefe

Posted 6:29 am, April 13, 2019, by
Shooting near N. Vel Phillips and Keefe

Shooting near N. Vel Phillips and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — A 35-year-old man is dead following a fatal shooting near N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Keefe Ave. early morning Saturday, April 13.

According to officials, Milwaukee police responded to the shooting around 2:25 a.m. The preliminary investigation reveals that the man was shot while driving his vehicle. He was conveyed to a nearby hospital, but staff were unable to revive him. He died at the hospital.

Circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation.

Shooting near N. Vel Phillips and Keefe

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.