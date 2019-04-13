× Police: 1 dead after shooting near Vel R. Phillips and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — A 35-year-old man is dead following a fatal shooting near N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Keefe Ave. early morning Saturday, April 13.

According to officials, Milwaukee police responded to the shooting around 2:25 a.m. The preliminary investigation reveals that the man was shot while driving his vehicle. He was conveyed to a nearby hospital, but staff were unable to revive him. He died at the hospital.

Circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation.