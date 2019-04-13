Salvation Army’s ‘A Day Just for You’ event connects women with resources they may need

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County hosted their first women’s fair on Saturday, April 13. ‘A Day Just for You’ was held at the organization’s distribution center on 60th Street.

About 25 organizations set up booths to help connect Milwaukee women with resources on health, law enforcement and the Salvation Army.

PHOTO GALLERY

The free event allowed attendees to ask questions on the spot.

“It’s always helpful to have one-on-one conversations,” said Carolina Yanez, Cold Springs Salvation Army in Greenfield. “This is a place where they can come today and get a lot of information in one day. It’s important because there’s a lot of people who wonder what kind of help or services is out there, and this is a good place to get those.”

This Salvation Army says they plan to host similar events in the future.