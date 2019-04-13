Spring into spring with Racine County Zoo’s family-friendly events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Warmer weather means plenty of opportunities to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. The Racine Zoo has a number of upcoming events that will provide fun for the entire family. Zoo staff stopped by the FOX6 WakeUp studio with their furry, Easter-approriate friend to tell viewers about what they can expect.

Easter Egg-stravaganza | Saturday, April 20, 2019 | 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Gather the little ones and enjoy an Easter-themed day to put a little "spring" in your step! This hoppin' event will feature:

• A hunt for 6 cluck-cluck doors throughout the Zoo to collect candy

• A photo with our special guest...the Easter Bunny! (digital photo will be emailed to you)

• Bounce houses

• EGG-cellent games

• Fun crafts and yummy snacktivities

• Easter Egg and Cookie Decorating

• Egg Dig

• Hoppin' Dance Party

• Trunk Hunt ("Easter Style" of Trunk-or-Treat)

INCLUDED with Zoo admission and FREE for Zoo members! Proceeds go to the conservation and care of the Racine Zoo animals.