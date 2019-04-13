× Woman charged after infant found with cocaine in system

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Clarksville woman has been charged with child abuse after a 2-month-old in her care was found to have cocaine in his system, according to police.

Clarksville Police had received a report that the child had been exposed to drugs.

During the investigation, it was determined the 2-month old had cocaine in his system.

Police said caretaker Portia Marcum had been staying at a residence in which drugs were present and being used as well as Marcum herself being involved in drug usage.

There were occasions when the infant was left in a bedroom alone while Marcum went into a different room to use drugs, according to police.

Marcum acknowledged that the infant’s welfare was her responsibility and staying at a home with drugs was a dangerous environment for the child.

Marcum, who was already in jail on an unrelated charge, was charged with child abuse and neglect on Wednesday.