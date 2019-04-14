April 14
-
Final defendant in murder of Milwaukee housing inspector killed on the job pleads guilty
-
‘Never seen anything like it:’ Milwaukee River dyed green in celebration of NBA Playoffs
-
IHOP to celebrate ‘Free Pancake Day’ on Tuesday
-
February 4
-
‘Laissez-faire approach:’ Milwaukee DPW leaders accused of ‘lacking urgency’ regarding pothole problem
-
-
Get a sneak peek inside Good City Brewing, Fiserv Forum’s newest entertainment block space
-
‘It looks really bad:’ Melting snow uncovers big mess in Milwaukee
-
Milwaukee is in the middle of a Bucks-themed transformation
-
‘Tremendous festival:’ Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival returns April 10-14
-
Conan O’Brien to be the moderator at Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ book tour stop in Milwaukee
-
-
Milwaukee County Parks needs 99 lifeguards for summer, starting pay $10.57/hour
-
CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival to offer Hispanic films, cultural food this April
-
Police report no weekend shootings in Milwaukee: ‘I’m proud of my city today’