At least 6 killed when powerful storms swept the South, including 3 children

HUEYTOWN, La. — Three more deaths are confirmed from powerful storms sweeping through the southern United States, bringing the death toll to at least six.

In Louisiana, Deputy Glenn Springfield of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department said Sunday that two people died in floodwaters Saturday.

He says 13-year-old Sebastian Omar Martinez died during flash flooding in the community of Bawcomville, near Monroe. Responders pulled him from a drainage canal. Several hours later, a person died in a submerged vehicle near Interstate 20 in Calhoun.

A county employee in Alabama died after being struck by a vehicle while he was helping clear away trees toppled by the storm. Capt. David Agee of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the worker was struck about 2:15 a.m. Sunday near in the Birmingham suburb of Hueytown and died after being taken to a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

Two children died in Texas when a tree fell on a car in which they were riding, and an elderly man was killed when a tree fell on his trailer in Hamilton, Mississippi.