× Celebrate Milwaukee Day by creating your own virtual Bloody Mary

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Day is celebrated on April 14 — honoring the city’s area code, 414. It’s a day to celebrate everything great about Wisconsin’s largest city. Milwaukee may be famous for beer and cheese, but the city certainly has an affinity for another alcoholic drink: Bloody Marys.

To celebrate Milwaukee Day, Hanson Dodge Marketing Agency created Cheers414.com to allow site visitors to build the Bloody of their dreams. Sadly, the drinks only exist on the screen — but they sure look delicious!

To make the virtual drink, you first get to choose your favorite glass. Options include a mason jar, pint glass and others. You’re then encouraged to pick your preferred proteins — bacon, eggs, hamburgers, entire fried chickens. Next comes dairy options (cheese galore) and plants (celery, anyone?) Finally, you can look through a tab called “Do you DARE” with fun foods like soft pretzels, tacos and corn dogs. So much yum!

When you’re finished building your dream drink, the site gives the creation a clever, Milwaukee-themed name — and encourages you to share the post online with the hashtag #CheersMKE. Check the site out HERE!